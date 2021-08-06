Shocking! Daughters keep dead body of father at home 3-days fearing Covid; 1 commits suicide

In a disturbing incident, a dead body of a 72-year-old man was kept at his home for at least 3 days by his daughters. One of his daughters committed suicide while another attempted to suicide in Virar, Palghar district, on Wednesday.

The daughters had kept the body of their father in fear that they might have to live in isolation if they tested COVID-19 positive.

In three days the dead body had highly-decomposed body. The deceased identified as Haridas Saharkar, a retired rationing officer, was found dead at his home in Gokul township of Virar, senior inspector Raju Mane of Arnala Sagari police station said.

The incident came to light when Saharkar's younger daughter Swapnali (36) jumped into the sea at Navapur during the day and was rescued by locals, the official said.

Investigations revealed that Saharkar had died at home on Sunday, after which they kept his body at home in fear that they might have to live in isolation if they tested COVID-19 positive.

The dead man's elder daughter Vidya (40) died by suicide by jumping into the sea at Navapur and her body was retrieved by the police on Tuesday, while the younger one attempted suicide in the same manner and was rescued, he said.

The police, who were initially probing a case of attempted suicide, have now registered two cases of accidental death, the official said.