Shocking! Maharashtra's top 3 most porn watching cities

Porn sites have been banned in the country for nearly five years. This includes more than 850 porn sites in general. Even after it is banned in the country people have still not stopped consuming it. The most shocking part is Maharashtra's three cities, namely Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, are top three cities in the porn search on Google, according to the survey.

Women and the elderly are the most who are consuming such type of content. It has come to light that women are searching for porn on Google including the youth. Young people as well as women are tempted to watch porn, the report said. At the same time, it has been seen that the elderly people are also watching porn. In particular, there has also been an increase in the number of people being duped by various advertisements on porn websites.



Fourfold increase in porn viewers -

The number of viewers of pornographic films and porn sites has quadrupled. This includes school children, college students, young women, women and the elderly. Nagpur, the state's sub-capital, has also seen a sharp rise in porn searches. Now the cyber police have also started keeping an eye on it.

India tops porn watch list -

Importantly, despite the ban on porn sites, India topped the list of porn viewers released by Pornhub in January 2020. They often reappear after changing the name of the porn site. Porn is also viewed using a torrent browser, mirror site, or virtual private network service.