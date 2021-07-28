Shocking! Mumbai doc tests COVID-19 positive for third time after being fully vaccinated

A shocking case of corona infection has emerged in Mumbai. This is the third time a doctor has contracted a coronavirus. What is even more shocking and worrying is that this doctor has taken both doses of corona vaccine. The name of this doctor living in Mulund area is Shrishti Halari. She has contracted the corona three times since June 2020 last year. She got herself vaccinated this year. Her entire family despite being vaccinated, has been infected with coronavirus.

Dr. Srishti Halari has been infected with the corona three times and now her samples have been collected for genome sequencing. According to doctors, there could be a number of reasons for her to be infected three times, from the corona variant, to the level of immunity, to even misreporting. According to health experts, many people have been found to be infected with the corona even after being vaccinated. However, such patients recover quickly.

Dr. Shrishti Halari said, “I first got infected with covid, because a co-worker had contracted the virus. After this I completed my posting and decided to take a break before the PG Admission Exam. And stayed at home. My whole family was infected with corona in July. Also, Dr Mehul Thakkar, who is treating Srishti, said, "The second infection in May may have been reactivated in July or the RT-PCR report may have been negative.