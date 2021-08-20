Shocking! Mumbai: Man attempts suicide outside Mantralaya

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly tried to commit suicide outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Friday, police said.

As per preliminary information, the man allegedly tried to consume a poisonous substance while standing outside the front gate of the secretariat building at 12 pm, an official said.

The man was immediately taken into custody and rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

The reason for the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited, he added.