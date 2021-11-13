Shocking! Teacher arrested under POCSO after he calls student 'prostitute'

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old teacher from Andheri area of Mumbai was arrested by the police after he called his 16-year-old student a prostitute. The teacher called the tudent prostitute which he was scolding her for allowing her class mate to keep his head on her lap. The tutor has been arrested under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Oshiwara police, the teacher runs a private tuition classes in Andheri (west). The shocking incident took place on October 29 while the class was going on and atleast 10 students were present.

The teacher said that he saw the student allowing a male student keeping his head her lap. This angered him and while scolding her, he used lewd comments including the word “prostitute”.

The teenage student went home and narrated the incident to her parents who approached the Oshiwara police station the next day and registered an FIR against the tutor.

According to the victim the boy had dropped his pencil and while picking it up his head touched her lap. Based on her complaint, the tutor was booked under Section 509 (act, word or gesture intended to insult woman’s modesty) of the IPC and Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act