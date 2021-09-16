Shocking Video! 11 people drown in river after boat capsizes, video surfaces

A shocking incident took place on Tuesday morning at Shri Kshetra Jhunj in Warud taluka of the district where 11 people drowned after their boat capsized in the Wardha river. The bodies of the three, including the boatman, have been exhumed so far. That includes a two-year-old girl. The search for others still continues. The video before this incident has now surfaced. In it, the boat appears to have stopped in one place in the stream of water.

Relatives of the Matare family from Gadegaon had come for the funeral ritual. After completing the ritual, everyone reached Shri Kshetra Zhunj on Tuesday. This place has a low waterfall in the river basin. As a result, 12 members of the Matare family were tempted to go for bpating. At around 10 in the morning, the boat capsized on its way to the Mahadev Temple. There were 13 people in the boat. Atul Waghmare (25), Vrishali Atul Waghmare (20), Aditi Khandate (10), Mona Khandate (12), Ashu Khandate (21, all residents of Wardha), Nisha Matare (22), Piyush Matare (8), both of them. Gadegaon), Poonam Shivankar (26). The bodies of Narayan Matare (45), Kiran Khandare (28) and Vanshika Shivankar (2) have been found. Search for others is still on. A video has surfaced before the boat capsized.

This video shows a huge flow of water in the river basin and water flowing at a high speed from the waterfall. It appears that the boat was stopped at the foot of the waterfall. Due to the large number of passengers in the boat and the increasing flow of water, it was not possible to maintain the balance of the boat.



