Shocking! Virar: 16-year-old throws her newborn baby from building

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old was arrested after she threw her new born baby from the second floor of her house in Virar, Mumbai. The incident took place on Tuesday morning around 11 am.

The police booked the teenager on murder charges. The most shocking part of the case is that the teenager's parents had no clue about her pregnancy. The police also registered a case of rape against a 22-year-old man under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 16-year-old had managed to hide her pregnancy from her family by wearing loose clothes. She induced delivery and later threw the infant from the bathroom as she was scared of getting caught, police said.



Residents of the building spotted the new born and alerted the police. The newborn was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

During investigation it came to light that there were three pregnant women in the residential society and no one had arrived or left the premises. The police team later found blood on the grill and bathroom of the minor girl.

The teen initially denied the matter and was taken to a gynaecologist. As per the report, the 16-year-old told the doctor that she was pregnant and had thrown away the baby.



