Shocking! Wife cuts husband lips after he forgets to return her mobile phone

A shocking incident has taken place at Masal in Bhandara. Here a wife has cut her husband's lips with a fork for a mobile phone. A case has been registered against his wife in this regard.

Khemraj Baburao Mul (age 40) lives at Masal in Bhandara. He took his wife's mobile as his mobile was broken. However, two days later, he did not return back mobile phone to his wife. So on Thursday (October 14) they had a big fight over mobile. The fight escalated to the point that his wife got angry and attacked her husband by throwing a sickle at him. The sickle landed on Khemraj's face and his lips were cut off.

Khemraj was later admitted to a rural hospital in Lakhandur with similar injuries. He was then treated. A case under sections 324 and 504 has been registered against Khemraj and his wife at Lakhandur police station following a medical examination.