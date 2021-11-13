Sidharth Malhotra shares wishes for co-star Nikitin Dheer and his wife after they announce pregnancy

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, on Saturday, shared good wishes for his 'Shershaah' co-star Nikitin Dheer, after the latter announced on social media that he and his wife Kratika Sengar are expecting their first child in 2022.

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story in which he penned a special wish for the expecting parents along with the original post from Nikitin. The 'Kapoor and Sons' actor wrote, "Congratulations Guys!" and added two hearts emoticons.

For the unversed, Nikitin had portrayed the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in 'Shershaah', which was a film based on Kargil Hero, Vikram Batra's life. Sidharth had played the protagonist in the biopic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth will be next seen in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie is set in the 1970s that has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent (for the first time), who leads India's operation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor