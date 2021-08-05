Sikkim CM Tamang pays courtesy visit to Maharashtra CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday and discussed various issues including tourism.

As per the Chief Minister's Secretariat (Maharashtra), during the visit to the official residence of Thackeray, Varsha, Tamang was greeted with a book of photographs titled 'Maharashtra Desha', a symbol of the Maharashtra government's emblem, a bouquet of flowers, and a Himru shawl.

Tamang gave a shawl from Sikkim as a gift to Thackeray.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary of the State Sitaram Kunte, Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim S. T. Dhakal, Tourism Secretary Kuldeep Chhetri among others were present.

( With inputs from ANI )

