'Smile, dream, shine' is Alia Bhatt's mantra

Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday, treated her fans with her sun-kissed photograph and a few words of wisdom.

In the Instagram picture, Alia can be seen soaking up the sun while she poses underneath a shade and a tree.

Along with the image, she chose to add a catchy and meaningful caption.

"Smile dream shine," Alia wrote.

Alia's post left social media users in awe of her beauty.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented: "Gorgeous."

"So pweedy," actor Mouni Roy dropped a comment on the image, which appears to be taken during Alia's recent vacation with her friends in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Gangubai Khatiawadi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ' RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor