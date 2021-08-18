Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her 'core workout'

Actor Soha Ali Khan is making sure to take proper care of her core.

On Wednesday, Soha, a doting mother to her daughter Inaaya, took to Instagram and shared how she has taken her core for granted her whole life and now she doesn't want to repeat the same mistake.

"I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and 4 decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section - it's not just about having a flat tummy - it's about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability. #coreworkout #fitnessgoals," she wrote.

Apart from telling the importance of core workout, Soha also shared a video of her doing core workout.

In the clip, Soha can be seen performing mountain climbers' exercise by balancing her body with her palms on the floor and legs leaning on a wall.

Her fitness video has impressed the netizens.

Reacting to Soha's post, Soha's sister Saba commented: "Impressive."

A fan wrote: "Woah... workout goals. You are killing it. "

On the work front, Soha was last seen in 2018 film 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. She is yet to announce her new project.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor