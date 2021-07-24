Sonu Sood shares screen space with Niddhi Agerwal in Farah Khan's choreographed song

Actor Niddhi Agerwal will be seen sharing screen space with actor Sonu Sood in an upcoming song that has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu posted a picture of him posing with Farah and Niddhi from the sets of the song.

"Creating some magic together @TheFarahKhan @AgerwalNidhhi," he captioned the post.

The team has shot the song in Punjab.

"This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah," Sonu had earlier said in the statement.

Farah, too, took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on collaborating with Sonu after a long time.

"All things Punjabi...Chandigarh, tractors and Sonu Sood. Shooting with you is always fun," she posted.

Farah has worked with Sonu Sood in 'Happy New Year' film also.

( With inputs from ANI )

