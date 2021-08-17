Sonu Sood touched by mountaineer who dedicates his victory to actor

Actor Sonu Sood, who earned a huge fan base for his philanthropic work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has recently received a heartfelt tribute from mountaineer and cyclist Uma Singh.

Reportedly, Uma Singh conquered Africa's tallest peak Mt. Kilimanjaro on a cycle and dedicated his win to none other than Sonu.

"For the first time in my life I have met a real-life hero and I want to do something for him. He stood up for our country in difficult circumstances, regardless of his own life. You are the real hero of our country, Sonu Sood sir, and the elder brother to everyone in India," Uma said in a statement.

Sonu is extremely touched by the mountaineer's gesture.

"I feel so proud of Uma that he went ahead to achieve something so difficult. It is his hard work and determination that helped him to attain this feat. I feel so moved by his gesture and his words. He is an inspiration for our youth. Such determination at such a young age shows that if our Indian youth fix their hearts at doing something, they will achieve it by all means possible. Congratulations Uma and thank you for your kind words," Sonu expressed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu was recently featured in the music video of the song 'Sath Kya Nibhaoge'.

( With inputs from ANI )

