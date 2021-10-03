SS Rajamouli wishes luck to Bhuvan Bam for his new show 'Dhindora'
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has sent best wishes to content creator and comedian Bhuvan Bam for his new web show 'Dhindora'.
Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli tweeted, "Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel.Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for #Dhindora."
On Sunday, Bhuvan also unveiled the first official poster of the show.
Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Bhuvan informed that 'Dhindora' will be out on YouTube in this month.
"Dhindora- A BB Ki Vines web series, coming this October to your YouTube screen! #Dhindora peet do #BBKiVines #bhuvanbam," he posted.
Directed by Himank Gaur, 'Dhindora' revolves around Bhuvan and his family's everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a hysterical yet acute series of events.
