ST Strike: Anil Parab announces to cancel suspension of employees who will join work till Monday

ST workers have called a strike. As a result, a total of ten thousand workers have been suspended. However, it has decided to give these workers a chance. Transport Minister Anil Parab said that the suspension will be lifted if the employees return to work by Monday.

Transport Minister Anil Parab again held discussions with representatives of ST workers' unions and officials of ST administration today. He then shared the information with the media. Many employees want to come to work. But some employees say that some people are not allowed them to resume work. The workers are ready to come to work. So it has been decided to give them a chance. We will withdraw the suspension of the workers who will come to work by Monday.

He further said that where the depot is more than 50 per cent operational, they will be given jobs in the same depot. But where there will not be as many workers, they will be accommodated in nearby depots. But, we have moved on to action. Strict action could be taken after Monday. On Monday, suspended workers should also come to work, workers who have not been suspended should also come to work. We're giving them a chance so they don't feel like they haven't been given a chance. If the workers are obstructed, they should report to the police station or tell the depot manager. So that they will be provided police protection. However, if the workers do not come to work, even more stern action will be taken, he said.