ST Workers Strike: Janshakti activists to throw ink on Anil Parab’s house

Attempts have been made to throw ink on Transport Minister Anil Parab's house. The activists of Janashakti Sanghatana has become aggressive as no solution has been reached for the ST strike. Janashakti organized agitation outside Anil Parba's house. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Police have been deployed outside Anil Parab's house.

Shiv Sena MLA Vaibhav Naik has come to the bungalow of Transport Minister Anil Parab. Throwing ink will not bring justice. He said that Parab saheb was ready for discussion. A settlement will emerge from the discussion. He alleged that some people were trying to provoke the employees.