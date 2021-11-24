ST workers strike to end today? Thackeray govt to take big decision today

The ST strike, which began last month in the state, is expected to end today. Employees have called a strike demanding the merger of ST Corporation with the state government. However, the state government has made it clear to ST employees that the decision on the merger cannot be taken immediately as the decision is currently in court. The state government has decided to take a positive decision on the report of the committee.

The Thackeray government is working hard to end the strike of ST workers. It was also proposed to increase the salaries of ST employees. After that, now Transport Minister Anil Parab has offered to increase the salaries of the employees. The merger is not possible at the moment but till then the salary increase is being taken into consideration by the state government. Transport Minister Anil Parab had held a meeting with a delegation of ST employees at Sahyadri today.

In this meeting, the government has proposed a pay hike for ST employees. A meeting was held between Transport Minister Anil Parab and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on salary hike. All eyes are on whether the ST workers' strike will be resolved today. The state government is trying to end the strike by giving maximum pay hike. Transport Minister Anil Parab will hold a press conference at 6 o'clock, so it is being said that there is a possibility of ending the strike of ST workers. Meanwhile, it is learned that the suspension action taken against ST employees will be withdrawn. It is learned that the meeting also decided to withdraw the retirement action taken against some employees.