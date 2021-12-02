'Stree' fame Abhishek Banerjee completes 10 years as casting director

Abhishek Banerjee has completed a decade as a casting director in the Indian film industry.

Talking about the same, Abhishek said, "It's been a great journey, learnt so much from all the directors who we have worked with! Anmol Ahuja and I started casting because we just wanted to be around filmmakers to learn from them and be a part of this beautiful industry.. I am glad that we could also contribute with regards to providing some super talents over the years."

Vidya Balan-starrer 'The Dirty Picture' was Abhishek and Anmol's first film as a casting team.

Meanwhile, Abhishek, who has been making waves with his acting for a long time now, is currently working on a comedy web series 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor