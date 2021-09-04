Strict restrictions will be imposed if crowd seen during Ganeshotsav: Ajit Pawar

There are no plans to impose new restrictions in Pune on the backdrop of Ganeshotsav. However, if people crowd during Ganeshotsav without taking precautions, strict restrictions will be imposed from the next day, warned Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar. Speaking at a press conference on Friday after the weekly Corona review meeting, Ajit Pawar said that although the positivity rate in Pune city was low, the positivity rate in rural areas was not as low as expected. The threat of corona has not diminished in the district and do not invite the third wave by crowding during the festival.

‘The farmers’ agitation has been going on in the capital Delhi for the last ten months. It is the misfortune of the people that no attention is being given by the Modi government, 'said Ajit Pawar. Citizens affected by the corona are being hit by the fuel price hike. No measures are taken to control it. These are the 'good days' given by the Modi government,' said Pawar.

Some people are agitating to open temples, but the issue of temples is being brought up for political purposes. The central government itself said, be careful, then why are they doing this politics? ” said Pawar.

Still, it will not go unnoticed

‘Even if the covid cases and positivity rate is low, it will not go unnoticed. Strictly enforce restrictions to reduce congestion at tourist destinations, ”said Ajit Pawar.