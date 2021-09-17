Suniel Shetty donates 800 air purifiers to police stations

Suniel Shetty recently donated 800 air purifiers that fight COVID-19 virus which will be installed at various police stations. The Mohra star was recently snapped with Mumbai Commissioner Of Police Mr Hemant Nagrale.Nagrale was reportedly quoted saying that with the sudden rise in COVID cases, they are actively working towards keeping the situation under control and strictly implementing all the safety protocols. And at such a time, the support from Suniel Shetty is highly appreciated as these innovative products will help them in accomplishing that purpose.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Kartik Singhal, Founder of O2 Cure & Director of Zeco Aircon further added, ”People across the country are going through extremely hard times and by this initiative we are trying to support frontline heroes, who are working tirelessly day and night for the country. They truly deserve our appreciation. It gives us immense pleasure to be a part of their efforts. Our endeavour is to serve our people and #ProtectTheProtectors across the country. It is our responsibility to keep our frontline force Corona safe and motivated by providing them with a safety weapon against the invisible enemy, before the next wave hits our society.”

