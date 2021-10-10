Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt to share screen space in 'Chup: Revenge of Artist'

Actors Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space with each other in R Balki's directorial 'Chup: Revenge of Artist'.

On the occasion of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's death anniversary on Sunday, superstar Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and announced this upcoming project of Balki.

While announcing, Akshay wrote, "After watching this, one cannot stay #Chup! I have so many questions, what an intriguing poster! Eagerly looking forward to it, #RBalki."

According to Balki, 'Chup' is an ode to the "sensitive artist".

"Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," he said.

'Chup' also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is expected to release in the first quarter of 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor