Supreme Court asks Param Bir Singh to inform his whereabouts



Supreme Court has asked the lawyer of Param Bir Singh to inform his whereabouts. The Court has posted the matter for hearing on Monday, 22nd November.

Supreme Court asked absconding former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to disclose his whereabouts and said that it will hear Singh's plea for protection against arrest only after he tells which part of the country or the world he is in.

A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Wednesday declared Singh as a 'Proclaimed Absconder' in an extortion case lodged against him.

The development follows an application filed by the Mumbai Police seeking a declaration to the effect with regard to Singh, who is 'untraceable' since several months now.

Singh has failed to honour summons for probe by various agencies, including a Maharashtra government-appointed panel, the retired Justice K.U. Chandiwal Commission.