Supreme Court dismisses Anil Deshmukh's petition

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh has been issued several notices by the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering and recovery of Rs 100 crore. However, despite serving the notice, Anil Deshmukh refused to attend the inquiry, citing some reasons. Against this background, the ED should not take action he had run to the Supreme Court. Some demands were made through some petitions. However, the Supreme Court has rejected all his demands.

On the petition filed by Anil Deshmukh in the Supreme Court the hearing was held before a bench headed Justice. A. M. Khanvilkar, Justice Krishna Murari and Justice V Ramasubramaniam. This time, the Supreme Court refused to grant any interim relief to Anil Deshmukh. Senior lawyer Vikram Chaudhary appeared for Anil Deshmukh in the Supreme Court.

Anil Deshmukh had moved the apex court seeking suspension of the probe, revocation of summons issued by the ED and prohibition of any serious action like arrest. However, the apex court rejected Anil Deshmukh's plea. The court directed that a petition be filed in this regard under the CRPC.

Earlier, the CBI had registered a case against Anil Deshmukh. The Thackeray government had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of two paragraphs in the case. However, the petition was rejected by the Bombay High Court. Therefore, after the High Court, the petition rejected by the Supreme Court is now being considered as a blow to Anil Deshmukh. It is also being said that Anil Deshmukh's last option is now closed.