Supriya Sule comes out in support of Ajit Pawar after IT raids houses, companies of his sisters

"They are not just relatives of Dada, we are a family together. No matter how much Delhi does injustice to Maharashtra, the Sahyadri of Maharashtra will never bow before the throne of Delhi," MP Supriya Sule said. We have Indian culture as well as the culture of Yashwantrao Chavan. "Even when we were in power, we never engaged in revenge politics. The struggle is not new to the Pawar family," she said.

MP Supriya Sule had come to the Tulja Bhavani temple next to Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad's Thane office for Maha Aarti. This is the first time that the Income Tax Department has raided the house of a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. "Those whose houses have been raided by the Income Tax Department are not only Ajit's but also our relatives," she said. Sule clarified that Maharashtra will never bow down to the Delhi throne even if revenge politics is carried out in this manner from Delhi.

She thanked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for opening the temples and appealed to the workers and citizens to celebrate Navratri without breaking the rules.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the Income Tax department conducted raids at the houses and companies of his three sisters. Condemning the raids, Pawar called them 'politically motivated'.

"Income Tax department conducted raids at houses and companies of my three sisters. I don't know the reason behind it but these are 'politically motivated' raids. They are doing a low-level of politics. I feel bad," he stated.