Tamannaah's 'Gurthundha Seethakalam' gets a February 2022 release date

Tamannaah-starrer 'Gurthundha Seethakalam' will be out in theatres in February 2022.

On Monday, Tamannaah took to Instagram and announced the release date of her film.

"This valentines month come fall in love with Dev & Nidhi. #GurthundhaSeethakalam in theatres near you in Feb 2022," she wrote.

'Gurthundha Seethakalam', which is touted as a love story, also stars Satyadev.

Talking more about the film, Tamannaah added, "Gurthundha Seethakalam is an honest love story. It touches several nuances of a person in his quest to find love. The film allowed me to explore a lot as an actor. It gave me a chance of diving deep into my emotions. It is a labour of love and hard work. I am so glad to present it to the world, and I hope the audience showers it with as much love as they did this year with all my projects."

Apart from 'Gurthundha Seethakalam', Tamannaah also has 'Plan A Plan B', 'F3', and 'Bhola Shankar' in her kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

