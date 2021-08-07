Tejas Uddhav Thackeray soon to enter politics?

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has never been directly involved in politics. However, as soon as he entered politics, he became the Chief Minister and later became an MLC. Besides, Aditya Thackeray has also got a place in the cabinet after becoming an MLA from the assembly elections. In other words, the third generation of Thackeray family has entered politics and Tejas Thackeray is still away from politics. However, there is talk that Tejas Thackeray will enter politics on the occasion of his birthday.

Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar's advertisement has sparked discussions of Tejas' entry into politics. In an advertisement given by Narvekar in the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana newspaper, Tejas Thackeray has been compared to Vivian Richards. So the talk of his political entry is rife. At the same time, there is talk of the post of Yuvasena president and Tejas Thackeray may be given the post.The advertisement has become a topic of discussion.

Vivian Richards is a former West Indies cricketer whose batting has been the talk of the world. He was seen as the go-to player of the world. So Vivian Richards is not a name but an adjective of a big place. Therefore, Narvekar's advertisement has become a topic of discussion. Meanwhile, his active participation in the upcoming municipal elections is likely to be seen.



