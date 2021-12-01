Thane: 17 more test COVID-19 positive at old age home in Bhiwandi, tally at 79

Two days ago, 62 senior citizens of Bhiwandi were infected with corona. The incident took place at Matoshri old age home in Khadavali near Padgha in Bhiwandi taluka. Since then, 17 more people in the old age home have tested covid positive. So now the total number of corona patients has reached 79.

Last week, some people in the old age home started experiencing fever symptoms. They tested positive for corona. Out of the 17 people who tested positive, 4 are senior citizens, 1 is a woman and the other 12 are caretakers, said District Health Officer Dr. Renghe.

The old age home management had decided to test all of them as a precaution after some fell ill last week. After testing all the people living in Matoshri old age home, it was found that 62 old people were infected with corona. At present all infected person have been admitted to Thane District Hospital for treatment.