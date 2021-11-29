Thane: 67 people test COVID-19 positive at an old age home in Bhiwandi

At least 67 people including 5 staff members have tested COVID-19 positive at an old age home in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district. All those who have tested positive have been admitted to a Thane Civil Hospital. Out of those infected, 59 people were fully vaccinated, said Dr Kailash Pawar, Civil surgeon, Thane Civil Hospital. The old age home has been identified as Matoshree old age home in Sorgaon village in rural Bhiwandi.

After the tests came positive the area has been declared a containment zone. It is one of the biggest clusters to be detected in recent months from Thane district.