Thane: Drug peddler held with MD worth Rs. 1.10 lakh
By ANI | Published: October 30, 2021 03:57 AM2021-10-30T03:57:56+5:302021-10-30T11:37:11+5:30
A drug peddler was arrested for allegedly possessing 22 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 1.10 lakh.
The team of Anti Narcotics Cell of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) arrested the 23-year-old Shahbaz Asif Khan from the Bhayandar area in Thane, said an official statement by the probe agency.
The police registered a case against the peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Further probe in the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor