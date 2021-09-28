Thane: Man given 'rabies vaccine' instead of coronavirus vaccine; doctors, nurse of hospital suspended

A shocking case has come to light in which a person was given rabies vaccine instead of corona vaccine in a corona vaccination centre at Atkoneshwar Nagar area of Kalva. Following the incident, Mayor Naresh Mhaske convened a meeting of municipal officials on Tuesday afternoon and ordered action against the culprits in the case. Accordingly, the municipality has suspended the doctors and nurses here.

Thane Municipal Corporation has been in the news for the last few months for one reason or another. Two months ago, a woman was given three shots of corona vaccine at the same time. The BJP had also criticized the municipality alleging corruption in vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, while these incidents are fresh, another shocking type has come to light that a person was vaccinated against rabies instead of corona vaccine at the municipal corona vaccination center in Atkoneshwar Nagar area of ​​Kalva. As soon as Mayor Naresh Mhaske came to know about this, he held a meeting of municipal officials in his chambers on Tuesday and ordered investigation. Due to such frequent incidents, the municipality is being unnecessarily discredited. Therefore, he ordered to take action against such employees. Accordingly, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi informed that the doctors and nurses were suspended through the Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile the person who has been vaccinated against rabies, the municipality has also clarified that he is in good health.