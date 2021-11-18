Thane: Thieves rob goods worth 1.5 lakh from mobile shop, incident caught on CCTV

Thieves broke into a mobile shop and stole goods worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The theft took place in Shirgaon Aptewadi area in the eastern part of Badlapur city in Thane district on Wednesday morning. What is special is that the thieves did not even touch the new mobile in the showcase. The thieves took the phones that had come for repairs and recharge.



There is a mobile shop called RT Infotech owned by Tushar Pawar at Shirgaon Aptewadi Naka. At around 3.30 am on Wednesday, two unidentified thieves broke into the shop by bending the shutters. They then searched the mobile shop with the help of torch.

The thieves stole a laptop, some mobile phones, smartwatches and headphones worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the shop counter. What is special is that these thieves did not touch the new mobile in the showcase. The thieves took the phones that had come for repairs and recharge.

The whole incident of theft has been captured on CCTV. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered at Badlapur East police station and police are searching for the culprits on the basis of CCTV footage.