There will be no power cuts in Maharashtra, says state Deputy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday assured that there will not be a shortage of coal or an incidence of power cuts in the state during the festival season.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said, "There will not be any shortage of coal in the state nor will there be any power cut. A few days ago, there were only two days of coal stocks were left in the state. But we have found a solution for the shortage. There won't be a situation wherein the people have to celebrate Diwali in dark. During the peak hour of electricity supply, we will take it from the Central government's grid."

Earlier, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that four out of 27 power generation units are currently shut in the state and added that no load shedding will be there due to the coal crisis.

"Despite the coal crisis, we have tried to supply electricity to our citizens. Even after the deficiency of coal in the state, only four out of 27 power generation units are currently shut," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

