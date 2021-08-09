Third covid wave will come in October, predicts Maha CM's advisor

The number of corona patients has been on the rise for the past three days, with the United States and Britain experiencing massive vaccinations.

In India too, the third wave of corona will come at the end of September or in the first week of October. This prediction was made by Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Senior Chartered Officer on Sunday. He also clarified that it is not possible to say how dangerous this wave will be.

In the online dialogue series of Lok Samvad Foundation, Dr. Mhaisekar gave guidance on the topic of 'Covid Mukticha Marg'. This time, Dr. Mhaisekar said, Kovid is a global pandemic. There are only three options available to people to read from it. Everyone should be vaccinated. Even after the vaccination, a face mask should be worn and a distance of at least six feet should be maintained while stepping out.