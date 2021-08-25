Third wave will see 60 lakh patients in Maha & 1.3 lakh cases per day in Mumbai; says public health department

If the third wave of corona occurs in Maharashtra, the number of corona patients could go up to 60 lakh. The highest number of patients can be reported from Mumbai and Pune in the state, according to the Public Health Department. The second wave of corona outbreaks reached a peak on March 11, with 91,100 new corona patients per day. In the third wave, the same number can reach 1,36,000 patients a day for Mumbai. In Pune, on March 19, 1.25 lakh patients were registered in a day. In the third wave, the same number could reach 1.87 lakh patients.

"Pune and Mumbai are likely to have the highest number of patients in the state. To overcome this, the public health department needs to come up with a comprehensive plan and work is underway," said an official. The peak of the third wave in Mumbai is estimated at 1.36 lakh patients. It estimates that 88,823 patients may need home quarantine, 47,928 patients may need hospitalization and 957 patients may need ICU beds.

In the case of Pune, 1.21 lakh patients may need home quarantine and 1,314 patients may need ICU beds. In the second wave of corona in Thane district, the peak of cases had reached 86,732. In the third wave, the same number could reach 1.3 lakh and 911 people may need ICU beds. In Nagpur, the number of patients could increase from 80,000 to 1.21 lakh. It is estimated that 850 people will need ICU beds.

Mumbai may need 250 metric tons of oxygen in the third wave. In Pune, the same figure could be as high as 270 metric tonnes. Thane may need 187 MT, Nagpur 175 MT and Nashik 114 MT.