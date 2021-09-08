Three family members bitten by snake in Beed, two die

In a tragic incident, two kids of a family succumbed to a poisonous snakebite in Sonesangavi village in Beed district, Maharashtra. The deceased have been identified as Swapnali (4) and Sweety Deepak Sakhare (3). According to a report, the snake also bit their mother Jayashree Deepak Sakhare (30). She is undergoing treatment at Swami Ramanand Tirtha Hospital in Ambajogai.

Deepak Sakhare lives with his wife and four daughters at Sonesangvi. Jayashree Deepak Sakhare and two girls Swapnali and Sweety were bitten by a snake at midnight on Tuesday. The snake then went on Deepak Sakhare's body. Deepak was awakened by the touch of the snake. When he got up, he saw a poisonous snake.

He immediately killed the snake. Later, Deepak noticed that his wife and daughters had been bitten by a snake.

While Swapnali and Sweety passed away, Jayashree is still battling fo her life. Deepak immediately admitted his wife to Swami Ramanand Tirtha Hospital in Ambajogai for treatment.