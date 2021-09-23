Three killed after toy train in Matheran derails

In a shocking incident, atleast 3 people were killed after a toy train in Matheran derailed on Wednesday. The incident took place following heavy rainfall and strong winds. The reason for derailment of the train is also said to be landslides along the route, according to Matheran zilla parishad officials.

Matheran is a hill station, near Mumbai, in Raigad district. The incident took place at around 10 in the morning, Matheran's station manager said.



The toy train derailed between the Matheran and Aman Lodge stations located on the Central Railway network.

After learning about the incident top railway officials rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief operations. The Central Railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Passengers injured in the incident were taken to nearby Matheran Hospital and the condition of three is critical. There were also kids who suffered injuries. Those who died in the incident include a Dr Hansraj Hathi and a Jai Kumar. One of the bodies has not yet been identified.

