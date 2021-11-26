Tomatoes are more expensive than petrol, Shiv Sena attacks Modi govt due to rising inflation

Inflation has hit the general public in the country. With the rise in fuel prices, and prices of everything from vegetables to essential commodities have risen sharply. Inflation is rising as petrol-diesel price hikes affect other factors. Shiv Sena has criticized the Modi government at the centre due to rising inflation. Shiv Sena said that tomatoes, which are cheaper in winter, have become more expensive than petrol, while peas have also crossed the Rs 150 mark.

The country's wholesale price index rose to 12.54 per cent in October. This is the seventh consecutive month that the wholesale inflation index has been double-digit at 10 per cent. Inflation has broken the previous record of the old government and set a new high in terms of inflation. Many vegetables are now being sold at a higher price than apples. Peas and tomatoes are sold very cheaply during the winter season. However, today the prices of these two items have skyrocketed, said the spokesperson of Shiv Sena in the Saamna.

Tomatoes, which used to cost Rs 25 per kg in winter, have now reached Rs 100 per kg. In Andaman and Nicobar, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 113 per kg, which is more expensive than petrol. Peas are also being sold at Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg. Prolonged rains and heavy rains in many parts of the country have caused severe damage to crops this year. Tomato imports, especially from the southern states, declined. As a result, the price of tomatoes has reached hundreds. That may be true, but the issue is not just tomatoes, but all kinds of vegetables and essential commodities, he said.