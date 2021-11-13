Tripura violence spreads to Maharashtra; Section 144 imposed in Amravati

The fire of Tripura violence has spread to Maharashtra. Protests has been going on for two days in Amravati against the violence in Tripura. Here, several Muslim organizations staged protests against the Tripura violence on Friday. A large crowd appeared at this time. Earlier today, a Bharatiya Janata Party-sponsored shutdown (bandh) in Amravati took a violent turn with incidents of stone-pelting, damaging vehicles and a mild caning by the police here on Saturday. Section 144 has now been implemented in Amravati.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Amravati in view of protests against Tripura violence," ANI quoted Amravati's guardian minister Yashomati Thakur as saying.

The shutdown, called by the BJP and like-minded parties on Saturday, was strictly observed. At this time, the protesters rioted in Rajkamal Chowk. The car was set on fire. Some religious places were also damaged.

After this, the police administration has imposed curfew in Amravati. An all party meeting has also been held under the chairmanship of District Collector Pavneet Kaur.

Amravati bandh took a violent turn in Lalkhadi area, Chandni Chowk, Pathan Chowk area around 11 am. Not only that, but it is also understood that the youths carrying swords were shouting slogans in the Namuna street area.

The BJP called the Bandh following statewide protests and rallies carried out by some Muslim organisations like Raza Academy on Friday in protest against the recent communal violence that erupted in Tripura. This led to massive crowds surging onto the roads, shouting slogans, carrying banners and flags.

Recently, there were protests by Hindu organizations in Tripura against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. It is alleged that the mosques were damaged during the protests. This was followed by widespread communal violence in Tripura. Protests were held in several cities in Maharashtra, including Amravati, against the violence.