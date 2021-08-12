Twitter swoops to bar Maha Congress, 500 state leaders, too

Mumbai, Aug 12 After blocking the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other central party leaders, Twitter has blocked the handles of Maharashtra and Mumbai Congress, as well as several senior leaders from the state, party officials claimed here on Thursday.

Besides, the All India Congress Committee, the Maharashtra and Mumbai verified Congress handles, that of Congress Legislative Party leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap, state party social media head Abhijeet Sapkal, and around 500 other leaders at various level have been blocked on Twitter.

"Congress' questions have caused jitters to the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twitter's actions are biased and taken under pressure from the Centre and the BJP," State Congress President Nana Patole said, slamming the move.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the Modi government is working in a dictatorial manner and all efforts are being made to suppress every voice raised against the Centre since the past seven years, trampling the freedom of express enshrined in the Constitution.

"The Congress is protesting against these tactics and will continue to raise its voice against the injustice, for protecting Democracy and the Constitution without succumbing to any pressures," Patole said.

He questioned why the BJP does not dare to take any action against its own leaders who often create divides with objectionable messages on the social media including Twitter.

Thorat said it was regrettable that an international organization like Twitter was working under the pressure of power, terming it as an attack on freedom of thought and speech, and the Congress leaders would continue to speak up for justice.

"Today, Twitter locked my handle because I tweeted in support of Rahul Gandhi... Rahul Gandhi is a fearless, aggressive leader who stands with the people and becomes their voice. This is an apologetic attempt to suppress his voice for the people," Thorat said.

State spokesperson Sachin Sawant, while condemning the Twitter action, said blocking of accounts "won't deter the Congress leader from speaking the truth about the inept Modi government which is destroying democracy and the idea of India".

Patole and Thorat said Twitter has resorted to the extreme actions though the Congress or its leaders do not air anti-national, anti-religion or racist views, but was merely standing behind a victim's family.

Sapkal said besides the top party leaders and the party handles, Twitter has blocked nearly 500 accounts in Maharashtra and details of more are being gathered from all over the state.

"This is nothing but a blatant attempt to divert attention from the core issues the Congress is raising with the BJP government at the Centre which is attempting to stifle the voice of the Opposition for raising tough questions," Sapkal said.

