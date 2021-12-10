Two arrested for smuggling 'whale vomit' in Maharashtra

Crime Branch of Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested two persons on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling Ambergris, or "whale vomit" worth more than Rs 1.1 crore.

The accused were trying to sell it in Pune.

Acting on a tip-off that a person was coming to an area near Moshi toll booth to sell ambergris, the police team set up a trap and arrested both accused red-handed.

The accused have been identified as John Sunil Sathe and Ajit Hukumchand Bagmar. Both are residents of Nashik.

An FIR was registered in Bhosari MIDC police under sections of the wildlife protection act.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor