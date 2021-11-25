Two death certificates of Sameer Wankhede's mother; Nawab Malik's new allegation

Minorities Minister Nawab Malik has once again dropped a new bomb of allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Nawab Malik has accused Sameer Wankhede of forging two death certificates of his mother Zaheda of forging two death certificates.

Nawab Malikani tweeted twice in the morning. In his first tweet, he said, "Friends, be alert. Breaking news coming soon." Shortly afterwards, Malik tweeted again, targeting Sameer Wankhede once again. In another tweet, Malik said, "Another fraud...Muslim for last rites and Hindu for official documents?" While making this claim, Nawab Malik has also tweeted photos of some documents.

Nawab Malik has claimed that Sameer Wankhede's mother Zaheda Dnyandev Wankhede's death is recorded as 'Muslim' in the corporation's death registry, while the death report it is recorded as 'Hindu'. The date of death is recorded as 16 April 2015 in the Death Register. It is recorded as Muslim. The death report is dated April 17, 2015. It has been recorded that Zaheda Wankhede is a Hindu, claimed Nawab Malik.

Nawab Malik says that in just 24 hours, it has been revealed that there are different entries in two important documents of the corporation. Apart from the fact that there is no Muslim entry in the death register, burial was also performed in the cemetery at Oshiwara as per Muslim custom. Zaheda Wankhede's death certificate is currently going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, after the allegations made by Nawab Malik, what else will come to light in this case? And now what will Sameer Wankhede answer to these allegations? This is going to be important to watch.

एक और फर्जीवाड़ा,

अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मुसलमान और सरकारी दस्तावेज के लिए हिन्दू ?

धन्य है Dawood Dnyandeo pic.twitter.com/uuM58cjfru — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 25, 2021