Two injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Thane
By ANI | Published: September 14, 2021 12:57 PM2021-09-14T12:57:40+5:302021-09-14T13:05:07+5:30
Two people were injured in a road accident in Thane on Monday, informed the Thane Municipal Corporation.
According to the municipal corporation, the incident took place on the Kapurbawdi-Nashik flyover in Majiwada, Thane.
"The accident happened after a truck trailer rammed into an auto-rickshaw and two people were left injured," said the Thane Municipal Corporation.
"The injured people have been admitted to the hospital and no casualties have been reported," it added.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor