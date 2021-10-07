Two rescued from debris after Ambernath wall collapse incident

By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 06:05 AM2021-10-07T06:05:37+5:302021-10-08T00:05:17+5:30

Two persons were rescued from Debris after the Ambernath wall collapse incident, as per Thane Municipal Corporation.

Two rescued from debris after Ambernath wall collapse incident | Two rescued from debris after Ambernath wall collapse incident

Two rescued from debris after Ambernath wall collapse incident

Next

Two persons were rescued from Debris after the Ambernath wall collapse incident, as per Thane Municipal Corporation.

The injured person has also been sent to a hospital.

One person died and the other got seriously injured after a wall collapsed in the Ambernath area of Thane in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Thane Municipal Corporation