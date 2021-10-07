Two rescued from debris after Ambernath wall collapse incident

Two persons were rescued from Debris after the Ambernath wall collapse incident, as per Thane Municipal Corporation.

The injured person has also been sent to a hospital.

One person died and the other got seriously injured after a wall collapsed in the Ambernath area of Thane in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

