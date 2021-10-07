Two rescued from debris after Ambernath wall collapse incident
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 06:05 AM2021-10-07T06:05:37+5:302021-10-07T06:15:07+5:30
Two persons were rescued from Debris after the Ambernath wall collapse incident, as per Thane Municipal Corporation.
The injured person has also been sent to a hospital.
One person died and the other got seriously injured after a wall collapsed in the Ambernath area of Thane in Maharashtra on Wednesday.
( With inputs from ANI )
