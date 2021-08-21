Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates COVID hospital for children in Mumbai

Covid cases in the country has slowly started to decline. But the threat of third wave still persists. It is being said that the third wave might affect the kids the most. Amid the threat of third covid many state are taking precaution and preparing in advance.

Maharashtra government is also ready to fight the third waave as it inaugurated a COVID hospital for children in Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated COVID hospital for children at IT Park in Mumbai's Kalina Campus.

"I urge all political parties, religious & social organisations not to do anything that endangers lives of citizens. The COVID crisis is not over yet," he said.

The central government recently revamped it's cabinet. Union minister Narayan Rane launched the Jan Ashirwad Yatra along with his three colleagues in the Centre, despite Covid restrictions placed by the government.

Maharashtra reported 4,365 new coronavirus cases and 105 deaths on Friday, while 6,384 patients recovered from the viral infection, a health department official said.



