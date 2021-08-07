Uddhav Thackeray: More ease of relaxations on way including decision on local train travel

The Maharashtra government is considerin to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days but with utmost caution and will also take a call regarding the local train travel, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday. S

He was speaking at a function organised by the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport).The chief minister also said he met with the representatives of hotels and restaurants, who demanded further relaxations in timings beyond 4 pm, and explained to them that the curbs will be eased step by step.



"The Maharashtra government is going to grant more relaxations, but we are taking every step cautiously. A decision will be taken for local train passengers as well. We need to ensure that these relaxations do not trigger another wave of COVID-19," Thackeray said.



The state government recently introduced several relaxations in 25 districts, which have reported a low COVID-19 positivity rate, by allowing all shops to remain open till 8 pm. The government also allowed the resumption of schools for certain classes in urban and rural areas from August 17 onwards.