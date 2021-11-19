Uddhav Thackeray reacts to PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday gave his first reaction on PM Modi's announcement of repealing three farm laws.

The announcement to repeal the Agriculture Act is an example of what the common man can do in this country and what its strength is, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Chief Minister said that there was an atmosphere of protest against the farmers' laws all over the country. The agitation started and continues to this day. Many lost their lives during the agitation. But they showed their strength, my threefold salute to them. On this occasion, I humbly pay my obeisance to those who lost their lives in this movement, said Uddhav Thackeray.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."