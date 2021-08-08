Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8pm today, expect big announcement on local trains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today will address the state at 8 pm virtually. The chief minister may make announcement of easing restrictions further in the state and may also speak on allowing fully vaccinated people through Mumbai local trains. He may also speak on extending timings of hotels and restaurants. arlier on Saturday, Thackeray had hinted at relaxing more Covid-19 curbs in the coming days but with utmost caution. He is also expected to take a call regarding the local train travel.Recently, the state government introduced several relaxations in 25 districts, which have reported a low Covid positivity rate, by allowing all shops to remain open till 8 pm. The government also permitted resumption of schools for certain classes in urban and rural areas from August 17 onward.

The state had on Saturday recorded 6,061 new coronavirus cases and 128 fatalities. The state's total infection tally stood at 63,47,820 and death toll at 1,33,845. The Pune region reported the highest 2,304 new infections on Saturday, followed by 1,652 cases in the Kolhapur region. The Mumbai region reported 851 new cases, Nashik region 905, Latur region 219, Aurangabad region 66, Akola 42 and the Nagpur region recorded 22 new infections. Of 128 fatalities recorded during the day, the highest 45 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 39 from the Kolhapur region and 21 from Nashik region. The Mumbai region reported 12 fatalities, Aurangabad four, Latur five while Nagpur region reported two deaths.

