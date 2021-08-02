Uddhav Thackeray: Will not leave flood victims in the lurch, will not announce package

Flood victims will not be left in the lurch, will take care of them. Will not announce the package. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made a statement during his visit to Sangli district that we will take a complete review of the damage. The Chief Minister interacted with the flood-hit villagers at Bhilwadi in Palus, Sangli. Minister of State for Agriculture Vishwajeet Kadam and MP Dhairyashil Mane were also present with him.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that many people's lives have been destroyed due to floods. The administration started work from the moment the heavy rain was forecast. 4 lakh people migrated to this part of Sangli. Priority was given to no loss of life. Information has been taken from Vishwajit Kadam.

People have suffered financially and agriculturally. I have visited the flood affected areas at Taliye, Chiplun, Kolhapur and seen the damage. He said that we will find a way with help of all of you.

Thackeray raised the following issues while interacting with the flood victims in Bhilwadi in Bazaarpeth area: