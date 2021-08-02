Uddhav Thackeray: Will not leave flood victims in the lurch, will not announce package
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 2, 2021 12:56 PM2021-08-02T12:56:25+5:302021-08-02T12:59:43+5:30
Flood victims will not be left in the lurch, will take care of them. Will not announce the package. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made a statement during his visit to Sangli district that we will take a complete review of the damage. The Chief Minister interacted with the flood-hit villagers at Bhilwadi in Palus, Sangli. Minister of State for Agriculture Vishwajeet Kadam and MP Dhairyashil Mane were also present with him.
On this occasion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that many people's lives have been destroyed due to floods. The administration started work from the moment the heavy rain was forecast. 4 lakh people migrated to this part of Sangli. Priority was given to no loss of life. Information has been taken from Vishwajit Kadam.
People have suffered financially and agriculturally. I have visited the flood affected areas at Taliye, Chiplun, Kolhapur and seen the damage. He said that we will find a way with help of all of you.
Thackeray raised the following issues while interacting with the flood victims in Bhilwadi in Bazaarpeth area:
- I will work with all of you to find a way out of this situation.
- This will have to be settled permanently. Bitter decisions have to be made. We need to be prepared. Because every year there will be a flood crisis and we will get out of it or will we do the same again next year? You don't have to spend a lifetime measuring water levels every year.
- If something happens, the package is announced immediately. Then we don't know where the money goes. I honestly want to work for you.
- Statistics are being collected on the extent of damage to houses and farms.
- We will not leave anyone in the lurch. As a government, it will do what is in its best interest.
- You don't have to worry. We will definitely consider your suggestions.